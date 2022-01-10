CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Trimmed by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 2.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after acquiring an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $10.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.05 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

