CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.66.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

