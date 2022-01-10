Crown (CRW) Market Cap Reaches $841,060.44

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market cap of $841,060.44 and $399.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,442.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.17 or 0.00864239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00252782 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003122 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,805,374 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

