CSFB Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$45.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a na rating and set a C$42.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.79.

TSE SU opened at C$33.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.07 and a 12 month high of C$34.66.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

