CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Down 24.9% in December

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 105.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

