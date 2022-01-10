Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $25.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $511.04. 84,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,891. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $226.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $538.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

