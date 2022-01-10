Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.28. 73,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

