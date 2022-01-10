Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $71.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.80.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

