CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.32. 138,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,013. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

