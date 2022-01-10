CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

