CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.