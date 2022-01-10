Cytosorbents Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cytosorbents in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.26. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

