D. Scott Neal Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average of $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

