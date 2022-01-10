Dai Market Capitalization Hits $9.34 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $9.34 billion and approximately $689.32 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00066070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,343,577,588 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

