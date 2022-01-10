Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

DKILY opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daikin Industries,Ltd. (DKILY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.