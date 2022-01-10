Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Daily Journal stock opened at $374.00 on Monday. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $415.66. The firm has a market cap of $516.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 114.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

