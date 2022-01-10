Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €102.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.56 ($102.91).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €73.56 ($83.59) on Monday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($104.13). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

