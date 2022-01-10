Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

