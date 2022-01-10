Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

