Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,139 Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $30.41.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million. Research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX).
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.