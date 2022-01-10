Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,139 Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million. Research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

