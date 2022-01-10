Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SID. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of SID stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

