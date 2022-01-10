DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of DaVita worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $111.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

