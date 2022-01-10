DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DBSDY opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.57. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $3.0295 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

