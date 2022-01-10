Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $407.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $378.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $278.95 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.