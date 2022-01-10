Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of DH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 387,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.40. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,246,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,013,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,415,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.