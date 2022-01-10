Dero (DERO) Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $8.95 or 0.00021641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $99.49 million and $485,362.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,364.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.92 or 0.07337066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00303044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.64 or 0.00864611 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00067986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.69 or 0.00439233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00253614 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,114,784 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

