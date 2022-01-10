Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

