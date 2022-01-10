Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded by Lake Street Capital to “Buy”

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NYSE:DM opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 2,139,127 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth $14,253,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

