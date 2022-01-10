Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 20,507 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Papa John’s International worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Ossiam bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PZZA. Benchmark began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $127.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.89. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -311.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.