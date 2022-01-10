Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.59% of Rush Enterprises worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

