Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,170,000 after buying an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $229,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,204,000 after buying an additional 88,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

JAZZ opened at $134.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

