Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 2,359.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 998,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,097.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 670,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 614,865 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

