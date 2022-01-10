Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $418.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $476.00 to $418.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $492.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $488.84.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $363.17 on Friday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

