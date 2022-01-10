Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Target Price to $52.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.38% from the stock’s current price.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $34.81 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 14.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

