Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €72.00 ($81.82) price target from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.11 ($75.13).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €55.74 ($63.34) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($46.95). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.54.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

