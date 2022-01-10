Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

DVN opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

