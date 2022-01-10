Diamond (DMD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,614.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00004480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $15,614.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051477 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,656,666 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

