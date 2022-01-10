Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $121.52 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

