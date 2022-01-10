Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.78.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

