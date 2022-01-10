DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Gap Down to $10.07

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $9.64. DiamondRock Hospitality shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 19,033 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

