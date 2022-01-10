DIGG Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $36,568.37 or 0.89453665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $18.39 million and $155,334.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00057949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00083987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.70 or 0.07396583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,895.04 or 1.00037583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00070184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003146 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

