Disciplined Investments LLC Has $97,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,229. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

