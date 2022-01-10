Disciplined Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,013,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after acquiring an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,076. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.27 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

