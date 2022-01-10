Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to C$102.00 at CIBC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DCBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

DCBO traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.76. 16,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,940. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -105.63.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Docebo by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

