Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops One Day Volume of $785.07 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $19.14 billion and $785.07 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00303763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

