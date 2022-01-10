DOGGY Market Capitalization Tops $11.41 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, DOGGY has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $510,310.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00084496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.72 or 0.07436270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,405.46 or 0.99750640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00070109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,044,630,556 coins.

