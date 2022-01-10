Donut Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $578,462.40 and $3,322.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00081527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.62 or 0.07312477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,187.19 or 0.99939827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

