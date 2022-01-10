Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) versus NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Critical Contrast

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and NortonLifeLock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A NortonLifeLock 0 3 4 0 2.57

NortonLifeLock has a consensus target price of $27.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.60%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II N/A N/A N/A NortonLifeLock 32.95% -216.09% 14.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and NortonLifeLock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A NortonLifeLock $2.55 billion 6.07 $554.00 million $1.50 17.74

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

