DRIFE (DRF) Reaches One Day Volume of $102,918.00

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $102,918.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DRIFE alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005547 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,145,304 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DRIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.