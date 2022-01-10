DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

