Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Duluth stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 125,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,319. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $427.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.86. Duluth has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

